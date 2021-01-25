Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.37. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $89,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at $20,046,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $972,541 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

