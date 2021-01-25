Melissa Reiff Sells 2,000 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Melissa Reiff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $213.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.70 and its 200-day moving average is $140.43. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $225.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Etsy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,413,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,769,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.