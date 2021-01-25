Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 87,451 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $133,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,156. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.98. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

