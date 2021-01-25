Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.8% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 49,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.42. The company had a trading volume of 124,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.98. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $156.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

