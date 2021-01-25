MCO (MCO) Hits Market Capitalization of $43.02 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 24% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. MCO has a total market capitalization of $43.02 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MCO has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One MCO token can now be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00008427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.80 or 0.00760395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.33 or 0.04208338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017769 BTC.

About MCO

MCO (MCO) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

