Mchain Price Down 49.7% Over Last Week (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mchain has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar. Mchain has a total market cap of $18,648.53 and $90.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 54,458,050 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

Mchain Coin Trading

Mchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

