McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Raised by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $213.31. 151,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,077. The stock has a market cap of $158.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

