McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Acquires 1,178 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $172.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.46 and a 200-day moving average of $139.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

