Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.30.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $297,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,889 shares of company stock valued at $962,660 in the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.