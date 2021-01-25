Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) versus Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Financial Review

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A Ultra Clean 3.40% 18.22% 8.21%

34.6% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Ultra Clean, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 0 2 0 2.33 Ultra Clean 0 1 4 0 2.80

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential downside of 29.41%. Ultra Clean has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.28%. Given Ultra Clean’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Ultra Clean’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ultra Clean $1.07 billion 1.65 -$9.40 million $0.91 47.65

Maxeon Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultra Clean.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment products; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; and other high level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.