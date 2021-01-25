MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $209,783.97 and $35,037.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,303.59 or 0.99566540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00024110 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00328213 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.22 or 0.00657196 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00175751 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002589 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001984 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031982 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003360 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

