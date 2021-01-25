MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.58

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 3363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.49 million, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

