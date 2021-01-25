Master Contract Token Achieves Market Cap of $532,403.88 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 85.3% higher against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $532,403.88 and $146,837.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.69 or 0.04122437 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00022597 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

