Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Raised to $19.50

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

