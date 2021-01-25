Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Decreased by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $31,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Bank of America downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.70.

MLM stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $307.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,279. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $319.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.88 and a 200 day moving average of $248.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

