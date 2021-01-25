Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.77. 61,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average is $99.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

