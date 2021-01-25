Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,686. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11.

