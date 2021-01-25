Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

IJS stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $88.43. 8,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,029. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

