Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at Eight Capital

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its price target raised by Eight Capital to C$4.25 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Eight Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MOZ. Scotiabank raised their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.85 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) stock opened at C$2.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$617.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.87. Marathon Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$3.35.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$101,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,012,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,791,974.40. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$664,950. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,500 shares of company stock valued at $444,134.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

