MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) PT Raised to $19.00

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $18.05. 10,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,257. The company has a market capitalization of $641.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 39.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,959,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after buying an additional 844,604 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 256.2% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 639,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 460,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,929,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 284,712 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 104.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 237,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 45.5% during the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

