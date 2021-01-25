Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $86.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

NYSE MGA opened at $76.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. Magna International has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $77.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Magna International by 134.9% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867,003 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,173,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in Magna International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,600,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,212,000 after buying an additional 84,338 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Magna International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 983,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,632,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

