Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.79. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.28. 7,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,723. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

