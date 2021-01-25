LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.07 Billion

Brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post sales of $7.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.85 billion and the lowest is $6.51 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $8.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $26.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.16 billion to $27.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.06 billion to $34.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.63.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $91.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

