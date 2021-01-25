Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUNMF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.09.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

