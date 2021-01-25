Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to $13.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LUNMF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $10.04.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

