Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LUN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.35.

LUN stock opened at C$12.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,480. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.