LUKSO (LYXe) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.52 Million

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, LUKSO has traded up 63% against the US dollar. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00007297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUKSO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.14 or 0.00737484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00047644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.90 or 0.04145798 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016756 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LYXE is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUKSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUKSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.