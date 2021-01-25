Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0628 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $60.95 million and $89.67 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00078198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.45 or 0.00841519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00055080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.69 or 0.04519020 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

