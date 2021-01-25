Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0652 on Top Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $63.23 million and $61.81 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00070125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.15 or 0.00742527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00047743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.07 or 0.04209237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017284 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.