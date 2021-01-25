Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOGI. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of Logitech International to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $104.20 on Thursday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $3,527,443.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,683 shares of company stock worth $12,673,867 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Logitech International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after buying an additional 266,442 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 65.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after buying an additional 673,296 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Logitech International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 630,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after buying an additional 71,123 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Logitech International by 12.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,836,000 after buying an additional 58,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter worth approximately $38,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

