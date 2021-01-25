Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.91

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.91 and last traded at $105.56, with a volume of 3221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.20.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $3,527,443.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,306,905.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,683 shares of company stock worth $12,673,867. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

