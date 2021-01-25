Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Buys 122,123 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 125.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,123 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 2.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $34,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,129. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 125.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day moving average is $146.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

