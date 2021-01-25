Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) PT Lowered to C$95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.40.

Get Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) alerts:

L stock opened at C$63.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.71. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12-month low of C$59.01 and a 12-month high of C$77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.14.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$15.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 4.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.