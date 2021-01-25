LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPSN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,579 shares of company stock worth $24,047,533. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $40,928,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 318.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 278,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,957 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $8,318,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $8,099,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

