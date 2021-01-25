Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.20. 9,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,578. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.30 and a 200 day moving average of $246.76. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.