Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,931 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $171,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Linde by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Linde by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,184,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,443,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

NYSE LIN traded down $2.77 on Monday, reaching $248.71. 14,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,578. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

