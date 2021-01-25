LINA Price Up 53.1% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. LINA has a market cap of $2.73 million and $14,920.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded up 53.1% against the US dollar. One LINA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00075250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.37 or 0.00801052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.56 or 0.04441492 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017670 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINA’s official website is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.