LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches Market Cap of $9.31 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $38,578.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00069909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.05 or 0.00740935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.51 or 0.04177624 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017242 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,013,095,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 835,544,133 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

