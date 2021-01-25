LifeSteps Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,330,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.92.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $8.85 on Monday, hitting $539.65. The stock had a trading volume of 226,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,081. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $334.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $527.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.35. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.