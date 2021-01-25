LifeSteps Financial Inc. Takes $245,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,501.82.

MELI traded down $84.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,880.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,701.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,313.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,280.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.96) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

