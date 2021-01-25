LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $23.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,869.26. The company had a trading volume of 82,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,848. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,762.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,624.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 price objective (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

