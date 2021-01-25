LifeSteps Financial Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.76. The company had a trading volume of 187,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.78. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

