Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $175.46

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $175.46 and last traded at $175.46, with a volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Li Ning alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.80.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.