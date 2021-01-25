LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 1,436 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 456.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $255,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,721. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $25.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23.

