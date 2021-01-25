LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,236,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 764,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 944,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,066,000 after purchasing an additional 148,908 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 916,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 415,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of EWU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 50,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $33.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.