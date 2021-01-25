Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) Shares Gap Down to $0.82

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.75. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 7,609 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXE. National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$150.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

