LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €9.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) received a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEO. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. LEONI AG (LEO.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.31 ($7.43).

Get LEONI AG (LEO.F) alerts:

LEO stock opened at €9.48 ($11.15) on Monday. LEONI AG has a fifty-two week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.92 ($15.20). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $309.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for LEONI AG (LEO.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEONI AG (LEO.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.