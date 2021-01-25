LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €5.81 ($6.84).

LEONI AG (LEO.F) stock opened at €9.48 ($11.15) on Thursday. LEONI AG has a 12 month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of €12.92 ($15.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.75.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

