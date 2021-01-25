Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.41

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.41 and last traded at $87.30, with a volume of 33774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after acquiring an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Lennar by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 393,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after buying an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,771,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lennar by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Lennar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 309,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

