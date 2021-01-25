Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 37,225 Shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the quarter. TRI Pointe Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

TPH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.